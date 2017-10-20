West Ottawa wins outright OK Red title

Seankeese Townsend runs for one of his school record six touchdowns against Grandville

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Seankeese Townsend's record breaking night lead West Ottawa to the outright OK Red title. Townsend rushed for 186 yards and a school record six touchdowns in a 41-18 win over Grandville.

West Ottawa held a 14-3 lead at the half before pulling away in the third quarter to extend the lead to 34-10 heading into the fourth.

Townsend scored on runs of 13, 4, 2, 61, 73, and 9 yards.

West Ottawa improves to 8-1 on the year, 6-0 in the OK Red. Grandville falls to 6-3 and 4-2, both teams will find out their first playoff opponent on Sunday.

