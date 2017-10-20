Zeeland East wins OK Green title by beating Zeeleand West

ZEELAND, MICH. - Senior Quarterback Keegan Ensing lead Zeeland East to a big win over crosstown rival Zeeland West as the Chix claimed the OK Green championship.

Midway through the second quarter Ensing opened the scoring with a 8 yard pass to Josh Fusco. The Dux responded with 26 seconds left in the half on a 2 yard touchdown run from Max Hecht. The two point conversion gave Zeeland West an 8-7 halftime lead.

Ensing's two second half rushing touchdowns gave the Chix a 21-8 lead before Fusco's one yard touchdown put the game away.

Zeeland East finishes the regular season unbeaten at 9-0 and 6-0 in the OK Green, West finishes 6-3 and 5-1.

© 2017 WZZM-TV