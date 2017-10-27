Close Zeeland West avenges Week 9 loss 42-27 Highlights from Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:36 AM. EDT October 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ZEELAND - As with many of the matchups in the pre-district round, Zeeland East-West was a rematch of Week 9.The Chix won the regular season matchup but West gets the revenge in the playoffs when it matters most, beating East 42-27. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories The eighth day of Willis trial adjourns hours… Oct 27, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Woman sold into sex trafficking for more than a… Oct 27, 2017, 8:23 p.m. ‘We must stand up': Women's Convention energizes new… Oct 27, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs