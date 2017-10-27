WZZM
Zeeland West avenges Week 9 loss 42-27

Highlights from Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:36 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

ZEELAND - As with many of the matchups in the pre-district round, Zeeland East-West was a rematch of Week 9.

The Chix won the regular season matchup but West gets the revenge in the playoffs when it matters most, beating East 42-27.

