Zeeland West holds off Crusaders, 20-14

Zeeland West isn't used to losing streaks or being under .500. Since the football program began in 2008, only three times have the Dux had a losing record at any point during a season.

They came into Friday night 1-2 and looking to right the ship against Hudsonville Unity Christian and they did just that, winning 20-14.

But were dealt a mighty blow right away as senior running back Aaron Sleeman was hurt on the first play from scrimmage. He left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Dux senior running back Hunter Anderson answered the challenge, rushing for two touchdowns and picking up a crucial 4th down conversion in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.

© 2017 WZZM-TV