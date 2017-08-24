Zeeland West rolls in season opener

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - It may have been the first game of the 2017 season, but John Shilito's Zeeland West Dux looked like they were in mid-season form Thursday night.

The Dux pounded Cedar Springs 50-12 after jumping out to a 28-0 lead at Red Hawk Stadium

Max Hecht started the scoring with a 11-yard touchdown run. Hunter Anderson followed with a long run for a score, before Hecht scored again from 63 yards out. Jacob Houle scored on a 48-yard run and just a minute into the second quarter, the Dux had a four-touchdown lead.

Zeeland West hosts Mona Shores next week, while Cedar Springs faces Battle Creek Lakeview.

© 2017 WZZM-TV