Zeeland West trumped Byron Center

Highlights from Byron Center vs. Zeeland West

Kamady Rudd, WZZM 11:27 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

ZEELAND, MICH - Zeeland West hosted Byron Center with the Bulldogs looking for a comeback victory from the week prior.

In a tight game the Dux pulled off a victory with a final of 22 to 14.

