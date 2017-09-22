Close Zeeland West trumped Byron Center Highlights from Byron Center vs. Zeeland West Kamady Rudd, WZZM 11:27 PM. EDT September 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ZEELAND, MICH - Zeeland West hosted Byron Center with the Bulldogs looking for a comeback victory from the week prior.In a tight game the Dux pulled off a victory with a final of 22 to 14. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories 4 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Kent County Sep 22, 2017, 11:03 a.m. Joshua Salyer found guilty of premeditated murder Sep 22, 2017, 12:02 p.m. They bought into LuLaRoe to make money, now they're… Sep 21, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs