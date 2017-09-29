Zeeland West uses big first half, cruises past Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - Zeeland West used a big first half to rout Holland 42-14 Friday night.
The Dux scored on their first three drives while building a 36-6 halftime lead.
Chase Peddie and max Hecht both went over the 100 yard rushing mark for Zeeland West.
Both teams are 4-2, with Zeeland West is unbeaten at 3-0 in the OK Green while Holland is 2-2.
Next week Holland hosts Byron Center and Zeeland West visits Hamilton.
