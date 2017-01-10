WZZM
GR Christian cruises by Wayland Union

Grand Rapids Christian 71 Wayland 49

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 12:21 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Grand Rapids Christian went into their OK Gold matchup with Wayland Union unbeaten and left the same way. The Eagles cruised past the Wildcats 71-49 thanks in part to a team high 18 points from Duane Washington Jr. Zack Nieuwkoop led Wayland with 14 points. The win moves the Eagles to 5-0 while dropping the Wildcats to 4-2. 


