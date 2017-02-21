GRC, GRCC win conference titles

Grand Rapids Catholic Central missed out on a chance to win the Ok Blue outright last week when they lost to Allendale. on Tuesday night they had their last chance to win the conference against Coopersville and took advantage, beating the Broncos, 66-44. Marcus Bingham Jr. led the way with 20 points and 14 rebounds. The Cougars improved to 15-3 and 11-1 in the OK Blue.

In a gritty performance in a hostile environment, Grand Rapids Christian prevailed against Wyoming to clinch their first OK Gold Conference Championship. James Beck II led all scorers with 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Seth Millner had 14 points and Xavier Tillman had another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Emmett Warners added 5 assists and Duane Washington, Jr. chipped in with 8 points.

The East Kentwood girls stayed unbeaten in the OK Red with a huge 67-30 win over Hudsonville Tuesday night. Lazurea Saunders led the 18-1 Falcons with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Corinne Jemison added 12 points and Mauriya Barnes chipped in 11.

(© 2017 WZZM)