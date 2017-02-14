GRCC girls, Muskegon boys stay perfect in OK play

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls basketball team controlled the game from the get go, beating West Catholic 64-22. The win kept the Cougars unbeaten in OK Blue play at 10-0 (16-1 overall). Senior Sophia Karasinski scored her 1,000th career point.

On the boys side of things, Muskegon improved their record to a perfect 17-0 record by beating Grand Rapids Union 60-52 at home on Tuesday night. Quantes Jackson led Union with 15 points and Markell Jackson had 15 points and 9 rebounds for the Big Reds.

