Hudsonville Unity Christian rallies to stun Byron Center

Hudsonville Unity Christian found themselves trailing Byron Center 21-6 at halftime and they didn't start the second half off very well, either.

The Crusaders fumbled the ball on their first possession of the half and Byron Center recovered deep in Crusader territory but their defense overwhelmed the Bulldogs for the rest of the night as HUC scored 16 unanswered points to win 22-21.

The victory clinches a playoff birth for the Crusaders as they finish the regular season with a 6-3 record.

Byron Center droped their third "one-possession" game in their last five contests.

