Kelloggsville prevails in seesaw battle

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Thomas Griggs rushed for 214 yards and three scores and recovered a key fumble to lift Kelloggsville to a 26-23 win over Whitehall Friday night.

Griggs gave the Rockets a 13-0 wit a 14-yard touchdown run. He scored again on a screen pass and an 80-yard touchdown run to give Kelloggsville a 26-23 lead. Finally, with the Vikings driving in the 4th quarter, Griggs stripped Whitehall quarterback Justin Brown and recovered the fumble too, preserving the win.

Brown was 7-for-11 for 99 yards and two TD passes to Terrell Harris.

Kelloggsville will host Lakeview next week, while Whitehall will host Mason County Central.

