Kent City continues undefeated streak and beats Morley Stanwood

Highlights from Kent City vs. Morley Stanwood

WZZM 11:59 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Kent City continues its undefeated season beating out Morley Stanwood in the first week of the playoffs. The final there was 31 to 6. 

 

 

