Mona Shores comes out on top vs Reeths-Puffer

Highlights from Reeths Puffer vs. Mona Shores

Staff , WZZM 11:27 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Mona Shores got the victory Friday night coming out on top against Reeths-Puffer  44 to 6. 

