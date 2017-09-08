NPC hands Wyoming Lee their first loss

Wyoming Lee started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2008. In fact, the two wins equal the Rebels win total from the last four seasons combined.

Tonight NorthPointe Christian figured out the Rebels offense, grounding their attack and shutting them out 42-0.

The Mustangs forced a 3-and-out on Lee's first possession of the second half then Jalen Shaffer took the ball down the field before scoring a short TD to put the Mustangs up 28-0.

An amazing punt return by Caleb Makuski led to a short TD run on 4th down by QB CJ Curtis to put NorthPointe Christian ahead 35-0.

