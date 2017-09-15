WZZM
Close

Orchard View falls to Belding

Highlights from Orchard View vs. Belding

Staff , WZZM 12:06 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

Belding beat out Orchard View 42 to 12 Friday t Belding. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories