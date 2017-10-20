WZZM
Rockford cruises into postseason after thumping Hudsonville

Highlights from Hudsonville vs. Rockford

Matt Gard, WZZM 12:04 AM. EDT October 21, 2017

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Because of West Ottawa's win over Grandville, the Rockford Rams will not get to share the OK Red title with them. But it's not all bad news.

The Rams will be a playoff team this year after winning their sixth game of the season over division rival Hudsonville.

Jason Whittaker put the team on his back in the second half, scoring a running and passing touchdown for the Rams, who went on to win 37-14.

Hudsonville finishes the season 4-5 and will not qualify for the postseason.

Matt Gard

