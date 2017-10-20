Rockford cruises into postseason after thumping Hudsonville

The Rockford Rams take a breather on the sidelines during a 37-14 win over Hudsonville on Oct. 20. (Photo: Matt Gard)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Because of West Ottawa's win over Grandville, the Rockford Rams will not get to share the OK Red title with them. But it's not all bad news.

The Rams will be a playoff team this year after winning their sixth game of the season over division rival Hudsonville.

Jason Whittaker put the team on his back in the second half, scoring a running and passing touchdown for the Rams, who went on to win 37-14.

Hudsonville finishes the season 4-5 and will not qualify for the postseason.

The flags are waving tonight at Rockford. Whittaker 1 yard TD makes it 30-7 Rams over @hhs_eagles. 10:53 in 4th @13OYSL #13oysl pic.twitter.com/tzyD5JV9js — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) October 21, 2017

