Meijer Scholar Aathlete: Zack Shane

FRUITPORT, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Fruitport's Zack Shane.

The senior plays soccer year round and that helped him earn a scholarship to play at Western Michigan.

While a Bronco, he plans to utilize his 3.85 GPA and go for an engineering degree.

Zack thanks the support from his family as a reason why he has been able to succeed so much and he tries to translate that back to his teammates.

