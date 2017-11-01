Meijer Scholar Aathlete: Zack Shane

FRUITPORT, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Fruitport's Zack Shane.
The senior plays soccer year round and that helped him earn a scholarship to play at Western Michigan.
While a Bronco, he plans to utilize his 3.85 GPA and go for an engineering degree.
Zack thanks the support from his family as a reason why he has been able to succeed so much and he tries to translate that back to his teammates.
