Meijer Scholar Athlete: Blake Vredevoogd

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The school year has started for most West Michigan schools and with that comes the return of the Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week.

The first recipient of the year is Blake Vredevoogd of Grandville.

Blake is a captain on the football team in the fall and the rugby team in the spring.

The Bulldog senior also carries a 3.74 GPA in the classroom.

He hopes to carry those grades to Michigan State next year and begin studying engineering.

Football and rugby keep Blake very busy through the school year but that's the way he likes it...staying busy helps him stayed focused.

