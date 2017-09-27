Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brandon Kramer

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is Brandon Kramer of Cedar Spirngs.

Brandon is a senior tight end on the football team for the Red Hawks.

Brandon wants to play football in college but knows it will be for a smaller school so the incentive of earning academic scholarships fuels him in school where he carries a 3.8 GPA.

Football taught him to always push for his best and never let up, that has translated to his grades.

