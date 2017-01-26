Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Harris

FREMONT, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Fremont junior Bre Harris.

Bre is a three sport star for the Packers, basketball, soccer and cross country.

But the court is where she really shines when not putting together a 3.8 GPA in the classroom, she has taken over a leadership role with the girls basketball team that she translates into the real world.

And she gives all thanks to those that came before her for the ability to lead.

"I really like the leadership. A lot of seniors last year pushed me and made me the leader I am today and I really enjoy it," says Bre. "We do this little girl basketball camp and they always go, 'Oh Bre can you do this and this?' and it just feels really good to have people look up to me."

