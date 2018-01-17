Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brendan Redding

RAVENNA, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Ravenna's Brendan Redding.

The senior plays baseball, basketball and runs cross country for the Bulldogs.

Baseball is his best sport, he's a pitcher and will be heading to Olivet after Ravenna to double major in accounting and sports management.

His skills on the mound were good enough to get him into college but he would have been able to do it just on his school work, carrying a 3.95 GPA through high school, fueled from the competitive genes honed in the sports world.

