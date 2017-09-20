Meijer Scholar Athlete: Caden Jackman

CALEDONIA, MICH. - Sometimes the best players on the field are also the best students in the classroom, that’s how you describe this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week.

This week’s winner is Caden Jackman from Caledonia.

Caden is taking his skills and 3.9 GPA to Kalamazoo next year to play soccer for the Broncos.

He plans to study business at Western.

But right now he is leading the Scots to a hot start in his senior year.

He feels that leadership role was meant for him from a young age and that mentality has helped him excel in school and get it done on the pitch.

