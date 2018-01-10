Meijer Scholar Athlete: Elle Dyer

GRAND RAPIDS - Time now to name another Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Elle Dyer is the lone senior on the Northview Wildcats girls' basketball team.

She runs the point on the hardwood and is putting up a 4.1 GPA in the classroom.

This fall she also played volleyball for the Wildcats.

She has not selected a college yet but has the chance to play sports at some smaller schools or focus on her nursing degree at a larger school.

As the only senior on the team, a leadership role was kind of thrusted on her but she has accepted it and feels it makes her a more rounded student because of it.



