Meijer Scholar Athlete: Hayley Dekker

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 7:37 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

RAVENNA, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Ravenna's Hayley Dekker.

Dekker is a junior with the Bulldogs, playing volleyball and soccer.

The future orthodontist holds a 3.7 GPA heading into her senior year and hopes to find a college with a good dental program, in addition to one where she can play soccer.

If the plan is to keep playing while studying, her most valuable skill just might be time management.

Do you know a student athlete who deserves to be Meijer Scholar Athlete? Send in your submission online here. 

