Meijer Scholar Athlete: Hayley Dekker

RAVENNA, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Ravenna's Hayley Dekker.

Dekker is a junior with the Bulldogs, playing volleyball and soccer.

The future orthodontist holds a 3.7 GPA heading into her senior year and hopes to find a college with a good dental program, in addition to one where she can play soccer.

If the plan is to keep playing while studying, her most valuable skill just might be time management.

