Meijer Scholar Athlete: Izzy Hoekstra

JENISON, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Izzy Hoekstra of Jenison.

Izzy is a golfer for the Wildcats in the fall and a tennis player in the spring.

In the classroom she carries a GPA just over 4.0 and will be heading to the University of Alabama next year to study biology and eventually go into internal medicine.

Izzy has always been attracted to solo sports like golf and tennis where the mental aspect is almost as crucial as the physical aspect.

© 2017 WZZM-TV