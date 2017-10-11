Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jayden Day

MUSKEGON - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Jayden Day from Muskegon Orchard View.

The senior is a running back and linebacker for the Cardinals in the fall and a track star in the spring.

In the classroom, he hopes to attend an Ivy League school next year and his 3.95 GPA should help with that.

He thinks he wants to go into Pre med but not entirely sold on that yet but what he is sold on is helping his teammates on and off the field as much as possible, being a leader.

Skills he can translate from football to the real world.

