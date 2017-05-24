Meijer Scholar Athlete: Judson VanBergen

WHITEHALL, MICH. - This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is Whitehall’s Judson VanBergen.

Judd is currently on the baseball team but also plays tennis in the fall.

He plans to take his 4.02 GPA to Ferris State next year to study architecture and construction management.

Before he begins building things in the real world, he has learned the importance of building teams and relationship from the sports he plays year round.

