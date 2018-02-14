Meijer Scholar Athlete: Juila Maguire

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - The make of a scholar athlete goes deeper than just grades and in-game performance.

A lot is the dedication to your sport and classwork that separates the good from the great.

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete may be our most dedicated yet.

This week's winner is North Muskegon's Julia Maguire.

The senior lives in West Michigan but travels more than two and a half hours, three times a week to play hockey in the Detroit area for the Honeybaked team.

On these days drives 5 hours round trip for a two hour practice to play with the best girls in the state.

Her dedication and abilities as their goalie has earned her a scholarship to play Division 1 hockey at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania where she hopes to study Biology.



