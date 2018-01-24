Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kaleb Slominski

SPARTA, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Kaleb Slominski from Sparta.

Kaleb plays football wrestles and will tackle golf for the first time this spring for the Spartans.

Right now he is in the middle of a very successful wrestling season as a captain.

He also carries a 3.91 GPA and says he plans to head to Ferris State to study pre med.

The mental strength and focus he has learned on the mat will come in handy when tackling those long nights of studying to become a doctor.



© 2018 WZZM-TV