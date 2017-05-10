Meijer Scholar Athlete: Lauren Kanai

ADA, MICH.- This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Lauren Kanai of Forest Hills Eastern.

Lauren is a senior on the softball team and currently holds a 3.9 GPA.

In fact, she's the first softball player from Forest Hills Eastern to receive an athletic scholarship to play softball in college and plans to play this fall at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.

Lauren is envoled in the Ada bible youth program as a youth group leader and says her competitive nature helps her thrive in the classroom.

"I'm just driven to do my best," says Lauren. "It just really bothers me if I get a bad grade so it's just an inside thing with me that I just am really driven to work hard and do well in school."

Lauren says the lessons she's learned on the diamond during her time at FHE have helped her elsewhere in life.

"I think sports, at least softball, it just helps me be patient with other people and with myself as well. It teaches me to just kind of learn to move on from mistakes because softball is a game of failure and you can't let things consume you. So I translate that to real life because if something bad happens you have to move on from it."

Do you know a student athlete who deserves to be Meijer Scholar Athlete? Send in your submission online here

© 2017 WZZM-TV