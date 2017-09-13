Meijer Scholar Athlete: Madison Malon

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Grandville's Madison Malon.

Madison is a cross country and track runner for the Bulldogs and holds a GPA just over 4 as she enters her junior year.

She already is one of the most accomplished runners on the Bulldog team thanks to her ability to focus and overcome her own limits on the course.

Add in running for hours at a time, a full class load and recovering from hand surgery, Madison has what it takes to overcome it all and run with it, on the course and in the classroom.

© 2017 WZZM-TV