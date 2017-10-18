WZZM
Meijer Scholar Athlete: Mae Barrington

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 6:40 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

ADA, MICH. - When you are getting it done in the classroom, you have the ability to go almost anywhere for school, it doesn't have to be close.

That's how it is for this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete.

This week's winner is Meghan "Mae" Barrington of Forest Hills Northern.

The Husky senior plays volleyball year round as a libero.

She says the year long dedication to her favorite sport has taught her grit necessary to succeed in the classroom and hold her 3.8 GPA.

Those grades and her volleyball ability are taking her down south for a chance to continue to excel at both.

