Meijer Scholar Athlete: Makiah McCracken

NEWAYGO, MICH. - There's no money involved at the high school level, just athlete's playing for the love of the game. This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete takes us back to the wrestling mat.

This week's winner is Makiah McCracken from Newaygo. The senior maintains a 3.6 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society while also dominating on the wrestling mat.

"Mac" has been a 4-year captain on the wrestling team and in December he notched his 100th career win.

He's been a grappler since he was 5 years old and hopes to wrestle in college while working on a business degree.

He says the sportsmanship of wrestling and the drive needed to succeed are lessons he'll always take with him.

