Meijer Scholar Athlete: Nathan Hughes

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - This week's winner is Nathan Hughes of Comstock Park.

Nathan is a junior for the Panthers, playing baseball and football.

Carrying a 4.11 GPA, Hughes has a year to think about it but plans on finding a school he can play baseball while studying for a career in sports medicine.

