Meijer Scholar Athlete: Nathan Hughes

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - This week's winner is Nathan Hughes of Comstock Park.
Nathan is a junior for the Panthers, playing baseball and football.
Carrying a 4.11 GPA, Hughes has a year to think about it but plans on finding a school he can play baseball while studying for a career in sports medicine.
Do you know a student athlete who deserves to be Meijer Scholar Athlete? Send in your submission online here
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs