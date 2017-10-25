Meijer Scholar Athlete: Nicholas Weigle

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - This week's winner is Nicholas Weigle of Grandville.

The senior water polo player also swims and plays lacrosse for the Bulldogs.

He also carries a 4.2 GPA that he will take with him to either the University of Michigan or Hope College to study pre-med.

Water polo and swimming are unique sports that come with demanding schedules and ask a lot mentally of athletes as well as physically, something Weigle uses to his advantage with his grades.

