Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ryan Mallett

WYOMING, MICH. - It is time to name a Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week, this one comes from Wyoming Kelloggsville.

Ryan Mallett is a senior wrestler for the Rockets and also plays football and runs track to round out the year.

But we are talking about him today because of his 4.0 GPA, his plans to go to Kendall College of Art and Design and his dreams of being an engineer.

All demanding hyper focus, determination and sacrifice, which sounds a lot like wrestling.

