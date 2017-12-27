Meijer Scholar Athlete: Taylor Mack

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - This week's winner is Taylor Mack of Hudsonville.

The senior is a forward on the boys basketball team and also plays baseball in the spring.

In the classroom he carries a 4.1 GPA and he plans to head to Grand Valley State to study accounting after his time at Hudsonville.

Mack says he loves sports for the teamwork and competition and can harness that same drive in the classroom, it's gotten him this far already, it should help him succeed as a Laker.

© 2017 WZZM-TV