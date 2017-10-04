Meijer Scholar Athlete: Thomas Shearer

GRAND RAPIDS - Sometimes the brightest students are found at some of the smallest schools and that’s where we found this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The winner this week is Wellspring Prep’s Thomas Shearer.

Tommy is a senior goal keeper for the Wolves.

He also runs track in the spring but the rest of his schedule is filled with club soccer.

The rest of his schedule is filled with classes and homework and he doesn’t mind it because it helps fuel his desire for perfection which shows with his 4.22 GPA and career aspirations as an astrophysicist.

