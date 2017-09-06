Meijer Scholar Athlete: Yzrael Silguero

HOLLAND, MICH. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Holland's Yzrael Silguero.

Izzy plays football, baseball and wrestles for the Dutch.

Despite the loaded athletic schedule, Izzy carries a 3.89 GPA into his senior year and hopes those grades can get him into one of the big law schools in the state eventually.

But here in Holland, he is standing out amongst his peers and puts a lot of his school success on the hard work, focus and determination he has learned from sports, specifically on the mat.

