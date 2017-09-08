Sparta moves to 3-0 with easy victory

Sparta scored early and often on Friday night, easily defeating Spring Lake, 49-7.

Jakel Davis ran for the games first two scores. He later added a long touchdown pass to Zachary Teliczan to put Sparta up 19-0 before the first quarter was over.

Sparta looks to remain perfect next week at Coopersville. Things don't get any easier for Spring Lake next week, as the Lakers host West Catholic.

