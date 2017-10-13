Whitehall runs past N. Muskegon in 2nd half, 25-14

Whitehall's Terrell Harris returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a score, setting the tone as the Vikings rebounded from a sloppy first half to beat North Muskegon, 25-14.

The Vikings fumbled the ball four teams in the first half, losing three and having the 4th result in a turnover on downs. North Muskegon turned that third fumble into points as Jesse Cooke found De'Shary Warren for a 22-yard strike, but with both teams missing the extra point the score was 6-6 at the half.

Whitehall sophomore Kayleb Venema rushed for three touchdowns in the second half as the Vikings wore down the Noresmen.

© 2017 WZZM-TV