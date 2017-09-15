Zeeland East overcomes Holland in game of the week

Both teams were undefeated coming into Friday night but Zeeland East was the only team to leave with a winning streak still intact.

The Chix came out to an early lead and were up 20 to 6 at halftime. Zeeland East would go on to win 41 to 12.

A 42 yard run by Zeeland East's Keegan Ensing results in a score. Zeeland now up 12-6 over Holland. #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/36WxxRPc9n — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017

A long Holland QB keeper by Isaac Cassel ties the game up. Failed two point



Zeeland East 6

Holland 6 #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/0vcZ6KSalW — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017

Zeeland East with the first score. Touchdown with a missed PAT puts them up 6-0 over Holland. #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/5NwZoV5ibT — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017

