Zeeland East overcomes Holland in game of the week

Both teams were undefeated coming into Friday night but Zeeland East was the only team to leave with a winning streak still intact.
The Chix came out to an early lead and were up 20 to 6 at halftime. Zeeland East would go on to win 41 to 12.
Game.— Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 16, 2017
Zeeland East 41
Holland 12#13OYSL pic.twitter.com/3IbYXpEJpL
Halftime.— Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017
Zeeland East 20
Holland 6#13OYSL pic.twitter.com/ruyIgNWSKu
A 42 yard run by Zeeland East's Keegan Ensing results in a score. Zeeland now up 12-6 over Holland. #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/36WxxRPc9n— Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017
A long Holland QB keeper by Isaac Cassel ties the game up. Failed two point— Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017
Zeeland East 6
Holland 6 #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/0vcZ6KSalW
Zeeland East with the first score. Touchdown with a missed PAT puts them up 6-0 over Holland. #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/5NwZoV5ibT— Evan Linnert (@linnerte) September 15, 2017
