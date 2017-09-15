WZZM
Close

Zeeland East overcomes Holland in game of the week

Staff , WZZM 9:16 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Both teams were undefeated coming into Friday night but Zeeland East was the only team to leave with a winning streak still intact. 

The Chix came out to an early lead and were up 20 to 6 at halftime. Zeeland East would go on to win 41 to 12.

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories