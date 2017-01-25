Hope beats Calvin, stays in first place

Hope and Calvin came into Wednesday nights showdown with one game separating them in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings.

After the Flying Dutchman beat the Knights 87-67, they showed that the gap between the two teams might be wider than some think.

Hope forward Harrison Blackledge led all scorers with 25 points and shot 10-of-19 from the field. Chad Carlson had 13 points in the first half for the Flying Dutchman as they closed the half on a 12-0 run. The senior from Rockford, MI finished with 15 points.

Michael Wilks and Cam Denney were the only Knights to score in double figures with 18 points and 15 points respectively.

It was Hope's largest margin of victory in the rivalry since a 93-70 win in 1995-96.

