Jim Harbaugh welcomes 7th child, son John

Jim Harbaugh, right, and his wife, Sarah, attend the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2013. (Photo: Chris Bergin, For the Indianapolis Star)

It's a boy for Jim and Sarah Harbaugh.

He announced today that his wife gave birth to his seventh child, named John, the same name as each of their brothers.

Weighing in at four pounds, 13 ounces -- plus "an 18 in wing span" he made sure to note -- the baby came nearly a month early, as Harbaugh had tweeted last week that John was due on Feb. 6.

Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good... — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

In his tweet last week from the White House with Sarah, he noted the celebrities his son would have shared a birthday with, including former president Ronald Reagan, whose White House portrait was above her in the photo.

It is his fourth child with Sarah. He has three older children, including his son Jay, who is Michigan's tight ends coach, and his son James, who is a student at Michigan.

The Feb. 6 due date would have fit nicely with his schedule, just following National Signing Day. Now, the baby fit right in between his trip to the AFCA coach convention visit this week and last night's appearance at the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game in Nashville, where the convention was held, and Thursday's start to the recruiting contact period.

Harbaugh is usually an active traveler during the January recruiting period and was scheduled to be in Alabama Thursday to see top receiving target Nico Collins, according to Steve Lorenz from 247Sports.

John's first words uttered and witnessed by Deb Berman & great @MottChildren staff were "who's got it better than us" s/o to Brandon NICU — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

Detroit Free Press