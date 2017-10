MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Reeths-Puffer was one of the many West Michigan teams needing a win to clinch a playoff spot.



Kenowa Hills had nothing to play for except to finish the season on a high note and play spoiler and after being down 22-7 at halftime, the Knights rattled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to win the game 26-22.

