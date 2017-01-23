Kirk Cousins added to Pro Bowl

QB Kirk Cousins (Redskins have placed non-exclusive franchise tag on Cousins) Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins historic season has earned him a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Holland native was named an alternate for the game but now he is replacing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his second season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback, the Michigan State product set single-season team records in attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917, where he ranked third in the league) and tied his own team record with seven 300-yard passing games. Cousins also posted the third-highest completion percentage (67%) and tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns in a season in team history (25).

The Pro Bowl is Sunday Jan. 29th in Orlando.

