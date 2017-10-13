WZZM
Close

Lions and Tigers do battle in Grant

Highlights from Grant vs. Newaygo

WZZM 12:04 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

Newaygo beats Grant on the road 20 to 6.  

Before the game Friday the all time series between the two was tied 33-33 since 1950.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories