Lions and Tigers do battle in Grant

Newaygo beats Grant on the road 20 to 6.
Before the game Friday the all time series between the two was tied 33-33 since 1950.
@NearNorthNow @Newaygoathletic Lions bring home the trophy #LionPride pic.twitter.com/wCVjYfSNjS— Alexis (@LuckyMercer12) October 14, 2017
HUGE W tonight for Newaygo Football tonight! Got that border war win 20-6!!! #tooktheirhoco pic.twitter.com/YeYxIQYOwY— NHS Student Section (@NHSsection1) October 14, 2017
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs