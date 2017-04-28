Lions pick Northern Illinois WR Kenny Golladay in Round 3

PHILADELPHIA - The Detroit Lions finally addressed their offense with their third pick of the NFL draft, selecting 6-foot-4 wide receiver Kenny Golladay of Northern Illinois in the third round.

Golladay is quite had excellent production in four seasons at NIU. He had 1,100-yard seasons his final two years, and was great at going deep, averaging 14 yards per catch. As an All-MAC player last year, he had 87 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns.

Golladay is quick, posting a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the combine. His route-running and lack of offensive awareness is a concern. He’s considered a bit unrefined and generally was projected as a fourth-round or later pick.

The Lions made the pick after general manager Bob Quinn pulled of his first draft trade with the Lions, when he traded back in the third round with his old team. Quinn sent the New England Patriots the 85th pick for their third-rounder (the 96th pick) and a fourth-rounder (the 124th pick).

The Lions already had the 127th pick. That means the Lions will have the 18th and 21st picks when the fourth round kicks off Saturday.

