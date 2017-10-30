WZZM
Local college basketball teams play games for disaster relief

Hope, GVSU, Davenport and Calvin all played exhibition games on Monday night.

Rose White , WZZM 11:33 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - On Monday night Oct. 30, the Hope College, GVSU, Calvin and Davenport basketball teams played exhibition games at Hope College that raised money for disaster relief. 

The doubleheader took place at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, and all proceeds will go to those affected by the recent hurricanes. 

The NCAA recently passed a waiver, alloweing for extra exhibition games for teams if the proceeds go towards disaster relief. 

At the event, Davenport beat Calvin 68-49, and GVSU defeated Hope 84-72.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, MSU's basketball team played an exhibition game at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The event raised more than $330,000 for hurricane relief

